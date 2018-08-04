ZRP : WE ARE SORRY

President Mnangagwa yesterday castigated attempts by the Zimbabwe Republic Police to bar journalists from covering a press conference by losing MDC Alliance presidential candidate in Monday’s harmonised elections, Mr Nelson Chamisa, saying such actions have no place in society.



He tweeted soon after the incident: “The scenes today at the Bronte Hotel have no place in our society and we are urgently investigating the matter to understand exactly what happened. Over the past nine months we have protected freedom of speech, of assembly and the right to criticise the Government.”



The ZRP also released a statement yesterday apologising profusely.

Riot police ordered both local and foreign journalists off the venue of the press conference before Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister Dr Simon Khaya Moyo intervened.







A statement from the Police General Headquarters said the ZRP regretted the inconvenience caused.





“Given the prevailing security situation and events that unfolded on the 1st of August 2018 and intelligence at hand, the police responded purely on the basis of tenets governing meetings and gatherings according to the country’s laws,” reads part of the statement.





The ZRP also stated that it respected the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

“The ZRP sincerely apologises and wishes to state that we respect freedom of the media, freedom of expression and freedom of association as provided for by the Zimbabwean laws,” said the police.





“This isolated incident should not be misconstrued to mean that we are heavy handed. We have a constitutional mandate to ensure that law and order is maintained.” Herald