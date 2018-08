ZIMBABWE'S POLITICAL FAMILIES

“This is about our upbringing. Credit goes to my late father who was (a) Zipra (cadre) and my mother who was (in) Zanla. When we grew up, we entertained different people from Zanu and so forth. So we learnt from people like Robson Manyika, who were housed by our parents in Zambia. That taught us democracy; this is the reason my sister is Zanu PF and I am an independent,” he said.