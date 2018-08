ZESA ORDERED TO PAY $23K DAMAGES AFTER ELECTROCUTION

In a related matter, the High Court recently held ZETDC liable for the death of an eight-year-old boy who fell on naked power cables in Harare in 2012 before ordering the firm to pay $15 000 in damages. ZETDC paid damages to the deceased boy’s mother, Ms Constance Sinachinga, as compensation for the psychological trauma and emotional shock occasioned by the company’s gross negligence at No. 284 Herbert Chitepo Avenue.