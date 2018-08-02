ZBC NEWS DRUM MAN DIES

RENOWNED drummer Douglas Vambe, the man behind the signature ZBC News Bulletin drumbeat, has died. He was 64.



Vambe died at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on Tuesday. Vambe toured internationally showcasing his drumming skills that were always a marvel to watch. The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe expressed its condolences saying the nation had been robbed of talent.





“The nation has lost a master practitioner from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe in the safeguarding of Jerusarema Mbende Dance which was proclaimed a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage by UNESCO in 2005. He was a committee member of the Safeguarding Committee that was established in 2007 to spearhead the protection of the Jerusarema Mbende dance,” NACZ said in a statement.





“Vambe kept the dance alive through practicing and imparting knowledge and skills particularly to youngsters for posterity. He also played a vital role in reviving the traditional dance groups that had disbanded and those that needed support through training in Zimbabwe.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe will always cherish his talent, dedication and passion in the Arts and Culture sector.”

Mourners are gathered at Number 28 Kasipiti Road, Runyararo suburb, Marondera. Chronicle