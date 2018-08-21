ZANU PF SUPPORTER WHIPS BOY OVER CHAMISA SLOGAN, JAILED





A MVURWI-BASED Zanu PF supporter who went berserk and whipped a six-year-old boy for chanting MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s slogan a week after elections was convicted and sentenced yesterday.





Norman Mafa (37), of Gemu Farm, was convicted by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro after a full trial.





According to court papers, on August 6, Mafa, who was clad in his party regalia, met a group of young boys between the ages of six and seven.





The boys started chanting Chamisa’s slogans, enraging Mafa who subsequently picked a stick and chased after the boys.





He caught the complainant and whipped him severely, only to release him after noticing blood gushing out of his legs.





In his defence, Mafa said he was drunk when he committed the crime.





“Your Worship, I do not recall this offence because I was not in my senses since I was drunk. May this honourable court forgive me I have a big family to look after?” Mafa pleaded with the court.





Mutiro sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, three suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in five years, the remaining nine were suspended on condition he performs 315 hours community service at Nhangura Primary School.



