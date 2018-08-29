ZANU PF MP FAILS TO OPPOSE PETITION





ZANU PF Chimanimani West MP elect Nokuthula Matsikenyeri has reportedly failed to file her notice of opposition against MDC Alliance candidate Canaan Matiashe, who is challenging the July 30 election result alleging massive vote-buying and intimidation by the incoming legislator.





Matsikenyeri, according to law, is reportedly entitled to file notice of opposition within 14 days.





Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, who is representing Matiashe, has written a letter to the registrar of the High Court Civil division in Mutare notifying the new development.

Matiashe, through his lawyers, wants the matter to be put on the unopposed roll by the court after Matsikenyeri failed to meet the stipulated time frame.





“We note that the respondent was personally served with the petition on August 11, 2018, she has not filed her notice of opposition. It’s now 14 days after the service of the petition,” the letter dated August 27 read.





“In terms of the rules, the respondent now stands barred from filing any notice of opposition without leave of the court. In order to finalise this matter, we kindly ask that you place same on the unopposed roll.”





Matsikenyeri garnered 10 757 votes, while Matiashe had 9 199 votes and the applicant wants the court to nullify the respondent’s narrow win.





The petition indicated that Matsikenyeri was involved in vote-buying by distributing maize to voters.



