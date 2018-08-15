ZANU PF LOSER SHOCKS MARONDERA





Zanu PF Marondera Central losing parliamentary candidate Cleopas Kundiona yesterday stunned residents and motorists as he went around mounting fresh campaign banners for President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa along the Harare-Mutare Road, saying they should remain visible long after the July 30 polls.





The educationist-cum-politician moved around town with some youths and erected canvas banners inscribed ED Pfee and #EDHasMyVote along the highway and on the way to Rudhaka Stadium where people gathered for the Defence Forces Day commemorations.





Kundiona, who lost to opposition MDC Alliance’s Caston Matewo, said he would continue marketing Mnangagwa even after the polls.





“This is about the Heroes Day holidays, ED (Mnangagwa) is the leader, and he is the President. The ED Pfee juggernaut is not going to stop, it is here to stay, it is moving,” he said.



