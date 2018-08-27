WIFE KILLED BY HUBBY OVER GREETING

A MAN from Nyamandlovu allegedly killed his wife in a fit of jealousy after a church mate greeted her.



After allegedly committing the crime, he lied that she had been killed by robbers.

Elvis Ngwenya (28) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ndlovu facing a murder charge.





He was remanded in custody to September 4 for provision of a trial date, as investigations are in progress. Ngwenya was not asked to plead.





Prosecuting, Mr McLean Ndlovu said: “Ngwenya was in company of his late wife Ms Primrose Ncube who had disembarked the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls train at the railway station in Nyamandlovu.”





The court heard Ngwenya got angry when a male church mate greeted his wife.

“The now deceased met her male church mate and had a conversation, in the presence of her husband.”

“After the church mate left, Ngwenya highlighted that he did not like the church mate’s approach to his wife and this led to a misunderstanding arising between husband and wife,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Ngwenya in frustration assaulted the deceased all over her body with booted feet. She bled through the nose and mouth and sustained a swollen face.”





The court heard at around 6AM the next day Ms Ncube died due to the injuries.

“After the assault Ngwenya took the deceased to the bush and on the next day he claimed they had been robbed,” he said.





“Clothes that were worn by the deceased were found with Ngwenya. They had bloodstains,” said the prosecutor. Chronicle