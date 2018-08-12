WE WILL CONTINUE TO TALK TO USA : MINISTER





The government says it will continue to hold more talks with the United States of America (USA) over the removal of restrictive measures and sanctions within the amended ZDERA of 2018.





Speaking at a media conference on Sunday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Retired Lt. General Dr Sibusiso Moyo said the signing of the ZDERA amendment by the USA on 9 August this year should not be viewed as a worsening of relations but instead as a set of achievable conditions to be tabled at a later date.





He however said that the amended act has negative implications not just on individuals but the entire country, the economy, and companies.





Retired Lt. General Moyo added that since the amended act has noted progress made by the new dispensation on social, political and economic reforms, the government is therefore determined to continue reengaging the USA administration on its bilateral ties to restore normalcy.





“We shall do our best to ensure we forge ahead and continue to increase ties with the USA. That is our key motive,” he said.



