WATCH : MARCHING FOR ED

About 50 #ZanuPF supporters tell me they are not marching but “walking to their headquarters to show support to President Mnangagwa...and that MDC must accept defeat” pic.twitter.com/QMgqkpIr3s— Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) August 5, 2018
