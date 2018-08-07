UNI ATTACHMENT FEES CUT

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development has reviewed downwards the payment of tuition fees by students on industrial attachment or teaching practice to 60 percent of tuition fees.

In a statement to ZBC News, the ministry said the new policy abolished Circular Number Six of 1997 which required students on attachment to pay full fees.

The decision was taken after careful consideration of the socio-economic environment and status of the majority of the students.

In this regard, the ministry has expressed gratitude to all institutions that were able to implement this policy Circular Number Two of 2018 that enables the ministry to promote industrial and practical teaching practice.

The ministry further states that all institutions that have not yet adhered to this policy are mandated to do so with immediate effect.

However, students on attachment and teaching practice meet the cost of accommodation, food and transport to and from work.

The ministry also pledged its unwavering commitment to promoting quality education in line with Sustainable Development Goal Four of Vision 2030.