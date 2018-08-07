TYPHOID BREAKS OUT IN GWERU, THREE DEAD

THE City of Gweru has declared an outbreak of typhoid following the death of three people, part of scores of residents who fell sick after drinking contaminated water.



Residents affected by typhoid are mainly from Mkoba 15, 18 and 20 high density suburbs.



Town clerk Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza said all boreholes in those suburbs have being classified as dangerous as they have contaminated water.

Residents in the above suburbs, she said, were using boreholes due to perennial water challenges.





“After investigations conducted by the council health department and officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, we are declaring a typhoid outbreak in Gweru. We can’t fight this alone and therefore the need to get assistance from other responsible authorities,” said Ms Gwatipedza.





She said in order to decongest Gweru Provincial Hospital and other health facilities, they had set up a treatment centre at Mkoba Polyclinic in Mkoba 13 suburb.





The town clerk said typhoid cases are now being referred to Mkoba 1 clinic.

She said water from Gwenhoro dam was also tested and it was found that it was safe for drinking.

“The city water is safe for drinking and tests conducted confirm that. The cases of typhoid are only concentrated in the villages which are Mkoba 15, 18 and 20 meaning the problem is not spread throughout the city,” said Ms Gwatipedza.





She said investigations done indicated that a few weeks ago, council managed to pump water to these affected villages some of which had not had running water for the past 10 years. Chronicle