



South Africa's land expropriation debates have caught the eye of United States president Donald Trump.





On Thursday‚ Trump tweeted that he was looking into South Africa's land seizures.





"I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. 'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers' @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews‚" Trump tweeted.





This comes just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa answered tough questions in Parliament on the issue of land expropriation.





During a question-and-answer session‚ Ramaphosa rejected a proposal that the state should be the sole owner of all land in the country.





Earlier this week while addressing black commercial and emerging farmers at a gala dinner at the Agribusiness Transformation conference‚ Ramaphosa signalled that South Africa would become unstable if the state did not speed up land reform.





“Many of you as farmers would like access to land. It is necessary that we should do this to give access to those among us that want to work the land‚ so that we can heal this festering wound of the past. The only way to heal that wound is to give land to our people‚” he said.





Even those people who have land are now beginning to realise the injustices of the past‚ he said.





“It will also bring about stability … We have embarked on a process of accelerated land reform. Some are getting terrified‚ some are even sending false messages abroad . . . It [land expropriation without compensation] has ignited a vigorous and welcomed debate.



