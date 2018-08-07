TOUT FOUND DEAD IN A STORM DRAIN

A 45-YEAR-OLD tout from Bulawayo was found dead in a storm drain in a suspected murder case, police have confirmed.



The body of Marizoni Moyo (45) of Pumula South was discovered by passersby last Wednesday morning.





The now deceased left a local sports bar at around 11PM last Tuesday in the company of his two friends whom he had been drinking with and was found dead the following day.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said the now deceased was found dead in a drain.





She said two suspects who are his friends had been arrested and were assisting police with investigations.





“I can confirm a man was found dead in a storm drain in Pumula South on Wednesday morning. From around 9PM, the now deceased was spotted drinking beer at a bar in Pumula South with his two friends and the trio allegedly left the bar at around 11PM,” said Chief Insp Simango.





“The following morning, passers-by discovered the body in a drain near the road. The body was seriously bruised and we suspect he was killed. It was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

“Police has since arrested his two friends in connection with the crime. The pair is helping us with investigations.”





In May, an unidentified male body was also found in a storm drain near Bob’s Garage along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road. At that time, police said the deceased had an open wound on the chin. Chief Insp Simango said they were worried about an upsurge in violent crimes.





“This kind of behaviour by members of the public is worrisome. Surely people have lost morals and no longer respect and value life.





“Police are worried about such disturbing behaviour. We will, however, continue to work tirelessly to ensure such culprits are all brought to book,” she said. Chronicle