TOP COPS RESHUFFLED

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reshuffled at least 700 senior officers from ranks between superintendent and senior assistant commissioner as part of an ongoing restructuring exercise.



Of the 700, 128 are assistant commissioners and senior assistant commissioners while the rest are superintendents and chief superintendents.



The Herald has it on good authority that Snr Asst Comm Elliot Ngirandi will remain at Police General Headquarters as chief staff (planning and development) while Snr Asst Comm Dorothy Kupara was transferred from Manicaland to PGHQ as chief staff (administration).

Asst Comm Shepherd Chiwoko moves from Support Unit to PGHQ, Asst Comm Panganai Sande moves from Matabeleland North to PGHQ (transport and logistics) and Asst Comm Ngonidzashe Chogugudza moves from Harare province to PGHQ (administration).





Snr Asst Comm Erasmus Makodza has been transferred from the National Anti-Stock Theft Unit to PGHQ as director ICT, Asst Comm Steven Kazingizi moves from PGHQ projects to PGHQ administration as acting finance director, while Snr Asst Comm Abigal Moyo from Mashonaland East province moves to Command Agriculture.





Snr Asst Comm Douglas Nyakutsikwa will remain at PGHQ, Asst Comm Charles Ndoro will move from Midlands to PGHQ, and Asst Comm Garikayi Masocha from Harare province to CID HQ as deputy director crime.





Asst Comm Ezekiel Munengerwa from PGHQ security and protocol services will move to National Traffic, Snr Asst Comm Charity Charamba to remain as chief staff officer press and public relations as well as Asst Comm Paul Nyathi as her deputy, while Snr Asst Comm Jonathan Chituku is the new National Coordinator for Anti-Stock Theft Unit and will be deputised by Asst Comm Simon Mwatsikesimbe from Harare province.





The new officer commanding Harare province is Snr Asst Comm Charles Nhete who replaced Snr Asst Comm Elias Mvere who was transferred to Masvingo Province, Snr Asst Comm Wiklef Makamache will head Manicaland province while Snr Asst Comm Rangarira Mushaurwa will remain in Mashonaland Central.

Snr Asst Comm Lee Muchemwa will head Mashonaland East province from Police Protection Unit, Snr Asst Comm Felistas Chikowero-Mjanga will remain in Mashonaland West and Asst Comm Crispen Makedenge will also remain in Masvingo as assistant commissioner responsible for operations.





Snr Asst Comm Patton Mbangwa will head Matabeleland North Province from PGHQ (lands inspectorate) while Matabeleland South Province will be headed by Snr Asst Comm Happymore Sigauke.





Snr Asst Comm Conneli Dube was moved from Masvingo Province to Midlands as officer commanding province.





Some of the senior officers were moved from different departments within the ZRP and the force has been on record saying the ongoing restructuring of the police was not a witch-hunt, but a deliberate exercise to improve service delivery.





Addressing senior police officers during a meeting held as part of his tour of Matabeleland North Province in Hwange recently, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga assured police officers that no one will be made redundant owing to the restructuring exercise.

A total of 572 superintendents and chief superintendents were also reshuffled during the ongoing exercise and most of them were recently promoted. Herald