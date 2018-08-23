TIME FOR SLOGANS IS OVER : CHIWENGA





Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga says the country’s focus should now move from political sloganeering to rebuilding the economy.





He was speaking at Greenfields Farm in Chakari on the occasion of a tour of a 350 hectare wheat field where he earlier in the year launched the command wheat programme for 2018.





The farm is owned by Mr Colleen Gura.





Vice President Chiwenga, who is on a national crop assessment tour, said time for politicking is over as focus should now be on rebuilding the national economy through productivity in various sectors including agriculture.





Mashonaland West Provincial Crop and Livestock Officer, Edna Shambare implored the government to comprehensively provide for command agriculture programmes through provision of the necessary mechanical farming equipment.



