THREE CIO DIRECTORS FIRED

Since new CIO director-general Isaac Moyo came in December after the coup, there have been repeated purges and changes in the intelligence service. Before his appointment, Moyo had been Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa. Intelligence sources say Mnangagwa and his allies, including Moyo, are determined to weed out G40 remnants in the security sector, government and Zanu PF in a bid to ensure loyalty and trust in state institutions and their political organisation.