TEEN KILLS MUM OVER 50C

A MAN (19) from Cowdray Park suburb has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and keeping the body in the house for two days after she failed to repay 50 cents he had given her.



Tinashe Tidziwani attacked his mother Regina Tidziwani (59) and when he discovered that she had died he locked the house and went away.





The man, who lived at home with his mother went to his uncle’s home the following day after committing the murder and informed him that he had injured his mother but did not say she had died.

The uncle sent the woman’s daughter-in-law to go and check her on Friday, only for her to discover that she was dead.





Police said the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem but there were signs that the deceased bled from the mouth and nose after being attacked at around 8PM last Wednesday.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the man was arrested on Friday after the discovery of the body.





“I can confirm we received a report of a 19-year- old man from Bulawayo who allegedly assaulted his mother, resulting in her death. He attacked her with fists and kicked her several times until a neighbour came to her rescue.





“We suspect she may have died on the very night and the body showed she bled from the mouth and nose. The now deceased’s daughter-in-law who had come to visit discovered the body in her bedroom and she informed neighbours who told her about the attack two days earlier,” he said.





Inspector Ncube said police launched a manhunt for the suspect who was not home when the body was discovered and arrested him.





“He is in custody and is assisting police with investigations. He will appear in court soon,” said the police spokesperson.





“We also warn youths to refrain from drug and alcohol abuse because no-one in his proper senseS can attack anyone over 50 cents.”

A neighbour who preferred anonymity said it was not the first time that Tinashe had attacked his mother.





The neighbour said when he fatally attacked his mother, the man was drunk.

“It’s not the first time the young man attacked his mother but we never expected it to result in death. Last Wednesday, one neighbour rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams for help.





“The neighbour said Tinashe beat his mother like he was possessed, punching and kicking her as she groaned in pain on the floor in her bedroom.





“He stormed out of the house and probably went to his favourite spot at the local shopping centre. We think the woman bled to death that very night but Tinashe decided to keep it secret until luckily the now deceased’s daughter in-law came,” said the neighbour. Chronicle