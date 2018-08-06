TEEN KILLS HUBBY OVER WOOLEN HAT

AN 18-year-old woman from Mberengwa fatally stabbed her 29-year-old husband once in the chest in a fight over a woollen hat.





Nicolette Hove of Mapako Village, Chief Mataruse in Mberengwa, appeared before Gweru Regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing one count of murder which was reduced to culpable homicide. Hove pleaded guilty to the charge and heaved a sigh of relief after Mr Nemadire handed her a five-year suspended sentence on condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

It was the State’s case that on November 15 last year at around midday, Hove was seated on a bench inside a kitchen hut in the company of a relative Hilda Mzheri.

Her husband Tafadzwa Mabhena was bathing.





After some minutes, the court heard that Mabhena got out of the bathroom and entered his bedroom to dress.





He went to the kitchen, confronted his wife and snatched a woollen hat she was wearing. This did not go down well with his wife who grabbed the woollen hat and the couple started fighting over it.





Mabhena, the court heard, threatened to cut his wife into pieces with a knife as she refused with the hat. Hove rushed to collect a knife that was on the shelf before Mzheri begged her to drop it and let her husband have the woollen hat. Hove sat back on the bench as Mabhena was leaving the kitchen with the woollen hat. While at the door, Mabhena turned back and slapped Hove several times on the face without saying a word.





Hove stood up, picked up the knife before Mzheri ran out of the kitchen leaving the couple fighting.

She then stabbed her husband once in the chest and fled from the scene with the knife in

her hand.





Mabhena, the court heard, was ferried to Mnene District Hospital by relatives and he was pronounced dead on arrival. Chronicle