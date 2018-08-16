TAXI CRASHES ON CHRISTMAS PASS DESCENT, 9 INJURED





NINE people were seriously injured after a Toyota Wish pirate taxi headed for Mutare got involved in a nasty accident while descending the steep Christmas Pass curves.





The driver of the overloaded vehicle that was coming from Harare lost control while negotiating the curves on the upper lane resulting in the car veering off the road before plunging down into the opposite lane.





It overturned more than six times, throwing out most of the occupants who subsequently landed on the tarmac.





Those injured sustained severe head fractures. Passersby quickly rendered assistance and rushed them to Mutare Provincial Hospital which is about a kilometre from the scene of the accident.



