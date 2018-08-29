STRUGGLING FIRMS SPLASH ON ED ADS

Distressed companies, some of which are on the verge of collapse, have dug deep into their nearly empty pockets to join the bandwagon and congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was sworn in as the country’s president on Sunday.



Most of the government owned parastatals are in the intensive care unit and depend heavily from bailouts from the central bank but after Mnangagwa’s swearing-in they have suddenly found the means to pay for costly adverts mostly in the State-controlled media.



Government departments and ministries have not been left out especially with Mnangagwa suggesting a major overhaul of the country’s bureaucracy which has been accused by many of having outlived its usefulness.



Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) and, Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) whose farms are lying idle due to under utilisation and the National Parks have come out grovelling over Mnangagwa’s inauguration.



“We look forward to increased investment, both domestic and foreign under your leadership, Zimbabwe is open for business,” ZIA said in its advert repeating Mnangagwa’s mantra.



“Your Excellency, the love and dedication you have for Zimbabwe will continue to be borne out under your visionary leadership. Your election shows the great trust that Zimbabweans have on your astute and strong leadership in turning around the economic fortunes of this great country. We are honoured to have you as the President of Zimbabwe,” the Arda board and staff said in their advert.

Not to be done was the Minerals and Marketing Cooperation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), whose fingers are not completely clean after being entangled in the messy Chiadzwa diamonds dealings.



“We are confident that with your guidance and leadership, the nation will witness growth in mineral value addition and greater accountability for our mineral wealth,” the MMCZ management said.

Mnangagwa won the July 30 elections by a narrow margin above the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a run-off. But most of the adverts wrongly claim that the former Justice minister won by a wide margin.



Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe (RAZ) also wished Mnangagwa well as he embarks on the journey of leading Zimbabwe for the next five years.



Zesa Holdings, which encompasses the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company, Zesa Enterprises and PowerTel Communications, also joined the nation in celebrating the “momentous” occasion.



“We are confident that under your astute and visionary leadership, the economy will be opened up for business, and Zimbabwe firmly put on a path to a middle income economy by 2030,” Zesa Holdings said in its advert.



Local authorities, most of which are struggling to maintain roads and pay their workforce also came out to apple-polish Mnangagwa.



“The Commission running Marondera Rural District Council on interim basis, the CEO and Staff join the nation in congratulating...Mnangagwa.”



The City of Bulawayo, which is also under a government appointed Commission pending the swearing-in of the MDC Alliance elected councillors said in an advert that it hoped that comatose industries in the former industrial hub will be opened under Mnangagwa’s stewardship.



“The City of Bulawayo looks forward to new business development and economic growth...Bulawayo, like the rest of Zimbabwe is open for business and enters this new dawn with renewed hope for prosperity and progress”



Universities and private companies also came out to congratulate Mnangagwa, whose legitimacy is being contested by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. Daily News