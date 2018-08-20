Six people perished, four of them on spot,
after the two vehicles they were travelling in were involved in a
head-on collision near Mpandawana turn-off along the Harare-Masvingo
highway on Saturday.
The accident occurred after a Harare-bound Hyundai Tucson with four passengers encroached onto the opposite lane and collided head on with a Mercedes Benz.
Police said two passengers died on admission at Driefontein Mission Hospital in Mvuma.
Chief national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident in a statement today. Herald
SIX KILLED IN HEAD-ON CRASH
