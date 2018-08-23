Seven people died early this morning and eight others were seriously injured when two buses side-swiped at the 98 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway near Pimbi River.





In a statement, ZRP Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident, saying the accident involved two buses both belonging to Jarax Bus Company which were travelling in opposite directions.





Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said the driver of the bus which was travelling from Masvingo to Harare encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in a side-swipe before veering off the road and overturning.





She said the injured were taken ferried to Chivhu General Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were also taken to Chivhu Hospital mortuary.





Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba urged drivers to avoid travelling during the night and avoid straddling the centre line of the road. zbc