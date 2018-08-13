SCHOOL HEAD BEATS UP TEACHER





Ndali Secondary School head Alice Mukanga has been removed from her workstation after she allegedly assaulted a teacher following a disagreement.





The incident which is said to have happened in full view of pupils and other teachers resulted in a boycott of lessons that was supported by parents last month.





Chiredzi District Schools Inspector Petronella Nyangwe confirmed the development and said the head has since left the school and is reporting for duty at the district offices. She said that the Ministry is charging her for all assaulting a fellow teacher.





"I can confirm that our office is pressing disciplinary charges against Mukanga the head of Ndali Secondary School. The charge is because she is alleged to have assaulted a fellow teacher Ziyanai Dekesa.





"She does not have a school now and is reporting to our offices for duty. We were busy with elections and we are now continuing with the disciplinary case against the member and calm has returned to the school," said Nyangwe. Masvingo Mirror



