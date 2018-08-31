SA SLAY QUEENS HEAD TO ZIMBABWE

SOUTH African slay queen Faith Nketsi has decided to visit Zimbabwe for the first time to party with locals and have a taste of the champagne lifestyle at businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s nightspot, Club Sankayi in Harare.



Queen Twerk, as Faith Nketsi is known, will be accompanied by another Mzansi slay queen Kim Kholiwe as they host the Baller’s Night today.



Nketsi is a socialite and video vixen who featured in Mzansi hip hop star Cassper Nyovest’s music video Tito Mboweni.



Nketsi, who has over 850 000 followers on her Instagram page, said she was excited to come and party in Zimbabwe.







“Ooh snap Zimbabwe @kim_kholiwe and I will be at @sankayinightclubzim this Friday. I’m so excited to come to Zim for the very first time. LETS PARTY, turn up and have a blast,” she posted on her Instagram account.





Her compatriot Kim Kholiwe, who has over 200 000 followers on Instagram, was equally excited saying: “Zim your time has come catch me and my girl @faith.nketsi this Friday @sankayinightclub be there or be told.”





Nketsi and Kholiwe are inseparable as they were part of one of the most well known dance groups in South Africa called Pro Twerkers formed in 2013. Then a five-member crew which included Nketsi, Kholiwe, Refiloe ‘Ms Jay’ Nketsi, Samantha Malinga and Theresa Malinga shot into prominence when they performed their raunchy dance moves at American hip hop star Kanye West’s concert.





The crew split some years later with Faith Nketsi and Kim Kholiwe pursuing solo careers as event hostesses in up market nightspots in South Africa. Faith Nketsi is part of hostess management company, Feline Management, along with Kim Kholiwe.





However, this year, Nketsi was accused of using Feline Management to pimp out girls in a prostitution ring, an allegation she unsurprisingly denied.





Last year when highflying Atlanta hip hop crew Migos visited South Africa, she was said to

have had a fling with Offset – one of its members. Offset is married to global hip hop superstar Cardi B.





These allegations came at the same time when Cardi B claimed Offset had cheated on her. Speculation ran wild as Faith Nketsi was said to be the woman after she shared a picture of her with Offset when Migos was in South Africa. The couple eventually kissed and made up with Offset proposing to Cardi B, while Faith Nketsi denied all rumours.





Some time ago, Faith Nketsi was said to have been in a relationship with Nigerian superstar Davido after a picture of them kissing in bed circulated. Chronicle