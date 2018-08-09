RUSSIA, CHINA CONGRATULATES ED

THE Communist Party of China (CPC) has congratulated President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF for winning the recently held harmonised elections saying the victory is testimony of the overwhelming support the President and ruling party enjoy among Zimbabweans.



President Mnangagwa got 50,8 percent of the total votes cast, beating his closest rival Mr Nelson Chamisa who was leading a coalition of seven political parties and polled 44,3 percent.



China’s ruling party reiterated its commitment to furthering co-operation and partnerships with Zimbabwe.





In a congratulatory message addressed to Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, the Central Committee of the CPC said it was delighted to learn of Zanu PF’s victory. “We are delighted to learn of the impressive victory of President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in the 2018 harmonised elections.





“The Central committee of the Communist Party of China would like to extend to you and through you, to the entire members of Zanu-PF and the people of Zimbabwe, our warm congratulations by adhering to its long standing commitment to a people-centred approach,” read the letter.





The Communist party commended the ruling party’s people centred approach which is key to economic and political development.





“Zanu-PF has led the people of Zimbabwe in surmounting all kinds of difficulties and in accomplishing national liberation political stability and economic development of Zimbabwe.





“The election results stand as a convincing proof that Zanu-PF has always been a strong party enjoying the excessive support of Zimbabweans,” it said.

China, Zimbabwe’s all-weather friend, reiterated its profound traditional friendship with Zanu-PF and said it stands ready to further deepen the existing friendly co-operation between the two parties. “… and to guide China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic co-operation partnership towards one new height after another thus contributing to building an even closer community with a shared future for China and Africa.





We sincerely wish Zanu-PF every success on your journey of building and transforming Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030,” read the letter.





The party said it wished Zimbabwe prosperity and happiness. China and Zimbabwe have enjoyed friendly relations for a long time. Both peoples have stood the test of time in the ever-changing international landscape. In recent years, the practical co-operation in various fields between the two sides has continuously moved forward and brought tangible benefits to each other.





On Tuesday, Africa and the developing world endorsed President-elect Mnangagwa’s victory in the July 30 presidential elections and congratulated him for his triumph in the race.





Diplomats from various regions in Africa and the developing world congratulated the Government of Zimbabwe through President Mnangagwa for organising a peaceful plebiscite where all people and political parties expressed themselves freely before, during and after the polls.





The diplomats, who met President Mnangagwa at State House, said they drew several lessons they would suggest to their respective countries for implementation as a way of deepening democracy in their electoral systems. Local and regional leaders have also congratulated President Mnangagwa.

Russia and members of the BRICS have also sent their good wishes.





In a statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the re-election to the Presidency of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I am confident that traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Zimbabwe will continue to develop for the benefit of the peoples of our nations in the process strengthening stability and security on the African continent. I wish you good health and every success in your important position of the Head of State.”

President Mnangagwa won the elections with 50,8 percent of the votes cast, beating his closest rival

Mr Nelson Chamisa of the MDC-Alliance who got 44,3 percent.





President Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu-PF also amassed 145 seats out the 210 contested seats to secure a comfortable two thirds majority in Parliament.





The President-elect has since received congratulatory messages from several leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi. Herald