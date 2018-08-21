REMOVE MUGABE'S NAME FROM AIRPORT : WAR VETS





The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) says it will hand in a petition advocating for a name change at Zimbabwe’s main airport named after former president Robert Mugabe.





The airport was renamed from Harare International Airport to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last year and war veterans want it renamed again, accusing Mugabe of being a sellout.





Speaking at a press conference in Harare today, ZNLWVA Secretary General, Cde Victor Matemadanda said they will hand over a petition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa soon.





“The current name is tarnishing the legacy of the liberation struggle because Mugabe whom the airport is named after, is a sellout,” he said.





The war veterans also condemned MDC Alliance leaders, Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti for calling for the extension of sanctions which are the root cause of economic stagnation in Zimbabwe.



