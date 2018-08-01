RECORD TURNOUT IN MASVINGO

A RECORD 512 649 people voted in Monday’s historic harmonised elections in Masvingo, representing an 83 percent provincial turnout.
He said the voting process went smoothy right across the province. “The voting exercise went on very well and there were no reports of violence or any challenges until the poll closed on Monday night,’’ said Mr Pudurai.
The highest number of people who voted was recorded in Masvingo Urban where 35 455 people voted followed by Chiredzi West and Chiredzi North with 33 228 and 32 350 respectively. Turnout was also high in Mwenezi West where 31 572 people voted.
Chiredzi South had the least number of voters with 11 442 while Zaka East had 12 009 people who cast their vote.
The total number of people turned away was 8 667 with females accounting for more than half of them.
Some of the common reasons for being turned away was failure to produce identity documents or having defaced identity documents and not appearing in the voter register.
This year’s elections have been hailed for their peacefulness with no incidence of violence reported before and during the voting exercise. Chronicle
