RAPIST CAUGHT IN THE ACT BY DAUGHTER

A BULAWAYO man was allegedly caught red-handed by his daughter while raping his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter.



The man lured the victim into his bedroom when she had come to the house to see his daughter.

He pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.





The accused was remanded out of custody to August 28 on his own cognisance.

Prosecuting, Mr Dumisani Ndlovu said last year in July, the complainant went to the accused’s house intending to borrow a pen from his daughter.





The court heard that the accused took advantage of his daughter’s absence and lied to the complainant that she was inside the house.





When the complainant went into the house, the accused dragged her into his bedroom where he had anal intercourse with her without her consent.

“The accused was caught in the act by his daughter who walked into the room as the door was not locked,” said Mr Ndlovu.





The accused threatened to assault his daughter if she dared report the assault to anyone.

The complainant later the same month shared her secret with her other friend who reported the matter to their teacher.





The sexual assault was then reported to the complainant’s parents who in turn alerted the police leading to the accused’s arrest, Chronicle