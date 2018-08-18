University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura
has been suspended pending finalisation of a case against him on alleged
abuse of office.
In a statement last night, UZ registrar, Dr Noah Mutongoreni, said Professor Paul Mapfumo will be acting vice chancellor.
“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, being the appointing authority in terms of section 8 of the University of Zimbabwe Act, (Chapter 25:16), has sent the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, Professor Levi Nyagura on leave pending the finalisation of his alleged charges of criminal abuse of Office.
“Meanwhile, Professor Paul Mapfumo has been appointed acting Vice Chancellor in accordance with Section 8 of the University of Zimbabwe Act (Chapter 25:16). The appointment is with immediate effect.”
Saturday, 18 August 2018
PROF NYAGURA SUSPENDED
University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura
has been suspended pending finalisation of a case against him on alleged
abuse of office.
0 comments:
Post a Comment