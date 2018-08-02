Presidential election results are set to be announced this evening at
1000pm, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo has
said.
This follows completion of the announcement of National Assembly election results in which Zanu-PF by a clear majority.
Dr Moyo made the announcement at the National Election Results Centre in Harare where ZEC is regularly announcing election results for Senate, Provincial Council and Proportionate Representative. herald
Thursday, 2 August 2018
PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS AT 10 PM
Thursday, August 02, 2018
