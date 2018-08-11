POLLS EXPOSED CHAMISA HYPOCRISY : MPOFU

THE MDC Alliance exposed its hypocrisy in the just ended elections by wanting to win at all costs yet any race produces a winner and a loser, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, said yesterday.



Addressing a Zanu-PF Umguza and Bubi constituencies’ inter-district meeting in Bulawayo, Cde Mpofu said democracy prevailed in the just ended elections and the will of people must be respected.



“It’s funny that Chamisa (MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson) entered an election wanting to win only. In a contest there is always a winner and a loser and if he only wanted to win, he should not have participated. He should have just declared himself a winner,” said Cde Mpofu.





Mr Chamisa is on record as saying he was not going to accept anything less than his victory and has since filed a petition at the Constitutional Court disputing the presidential election outcome.





Cde Mpofu said Zanu-PF won the polls and the will of the people must be respected.

He said it was going to be pointless for the country to hold elections when the winners were already known.





“As Zanu-PF we won resoundingly and democracy prevailed in the elections. The people made their choices. It wouldn’t have been a fair election if we won all the constituencies. So those who lost should accept the results and work hard to improve next time,” Cde Mpofu said.





He said it was saddening that the MDC Alliance wants to win at all costs and frowned upon the opposition for inciting violence.

“Politicians should not get emotional with politics because the last decision on political matters is made by the people and their choices should be respected. It’s sad the opposition had to get youths drunk in Harare before sending them to the streets to create mayhem. During the day of protests, there were opaque beer containers everywhere to show that the youths were given beer to entice them to create those incidents,” said Cde Mpofu.





He praised the people of Umguza and Bubi for voting for Zanu-PF, saying the two constituencies produced sterling results for the party.



Cde Mpofu was eyeing the Umguza-Bubi senatorial seat and won it.

“In Umguza and Bubi constituencies unlike in other areas, we did not have people who were just voting for a Member of Parliament without voting for the President. We had more people voting for the President than they did for the MP which shows that they respect the party. We are happy with the numbers that we received in both constituencies,” he said.





Cde Mpofu said the party should start campaigning for the next election through delivering on electoral promises while making efforts to win hearts and minds in areas that the party lost.

He said Zanu-PF will continue to distribute its regalia to party supporters as it is an identity for its supporters.





Matabeleland North Zanu-PF chairman Cde Richard Moyo, who was elected Umguza MP, said it was time for the party to deliver on its election promises as was pledged in the manifesto. Chronicle