NURSE AIDE UP FOR THEFT

A NURSE aide from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly breaking into a bar and later stealing $180 from his ailing employer.
After Phiri had knocked off, Ms Ncube discovered some money was missing and she suspected Phiri.
Phiri denied the allegations before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube saying he had promised to pay back the money he had taken.
Asked why he had agreed to repay the money if he had not taken it, Phiri could not answer.
“I asked Phiri if he had taken money that was in the wardrobe and he admitted saying he would pay it back. I told him to put in writing everything that he had told me,” said Ms Ncube.
Mr Dzikamunhenga knocked off leaving all the windows of his bar closed and doors locked.
At around 10PM, Phiri broke burglar bars and got in.
Some passersby heard a noise from the bar and called Mr Dzikamunhenga.
Mr Dzikamunhenga quickly rushed to the bar and found Phiri hiding in the ceiling.
Phiri was armed with a hammer, hacksaw, screw driver and a metal pipe.
Mr Dzikamunhenga handed Phiri over to the police. Chronicle
