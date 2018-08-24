NO MORE BANK QUEUES : STANBIC BOSS

DEPOSITORS no longer need to spend hours queuing at banking halls as they have an option of conducting their transactions digitally using online technology platforms, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe chair, Mr Gregory Sebborn said yesterday.



He was speaking at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo where his bank officially handed over a borehole it sunk at the institution at a cost $15 000.



While scores of depositors continue to spend several hours seeking cash withdrawals at their banks across the country, Stanbic believes adoption of digital technologies is the solution to biting cash shortages.



“Our industry is driven by technology and over recent years, we have developed our services to the point where most of our customers no longer need to go to a physical bank branch to access our services,” said Mr Sebborn.





“They can do most of their banking via our online digital platforms and in this regard, we believe we make life more convenient and hopefully better for those that our organisation serves.”





Although Government and the central bank have been urging members of the public to embrace use of plastic money to ease the demand for cash, the appetite for cash remains high.





As such, Mr Sebborn said Stanbic Bank and other banks, have introduced a new banking system in which clients people do not have to physically go to banking halls to access financial services. He said the evolution of technology in the banking industry has brought about this inevitable change, which everybody should embrace.





Stanbic Bank has introduced a mobile banking app that can be accessed on Goggle play for android users and on the App store for IOS users. The app gives one full visibility of their accounts and total control over their money.





He said the borehole donation was part of the bank’s measures to assist the referral health centre to improve its access to clean water supply for backup purposes and enhancing hygienic standards. Mpilo senior officials paid tribute to Stanbic for the gesture. Chronicle