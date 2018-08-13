NDUNA POLL VICTORY CHALLENGED





MDC Alliance’s Chegutu West losing parliamentary candidate Gift Konjana has taken his Zanu PF rival Dexter Nduna to court challenging the latter’s victory in elections held on July 30.





Konjana cited Nduna as the sole respondent in his petition to the Electoral Court, leaving out the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).





Nduna confirmed receiving the petition recorded under case number EC19/18. The petition follows Zec’s erroneous declaration of Nduna as the winner of the constituency ahead of Konjana.





Konjana approached the court armed with a letter in which Chegutu district elections officer Godfrey Masiri admitted to erroneously declaring Nduna as the winner.





According to the constituency’s V23 form, the basis upon which the declaration was made, Nduna won the seat by 10 932 votes ahead of Konjana who garnered 10 828.





But the MDC Alliance candidate has alleged a tabulation error occurred and prejudiced him of 120 votes, which he said were erroneously awarded to Simon Kache of UCADPGPZ.



