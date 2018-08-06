MWONZORA : WHAT CRACKS

Secretary General of the Movement for Democratic Change, Douglas Mwonzora has refuted claims that his party is sharply divided on the way forward after elections, saying his stance against former President Robert Mugabe should not be misinterpreted as a symptom of fissures as he has always opposed the nonagenarian since the late 80s.

In an interview with 263Chat, Mwonzora said as the Secretary General of the MDC-T, he is currently seized with petitions due to be filed in the courts between today and Thursday.

“That’s not true, that’s not true, and there are no cracks at all.

“I’m not interested in Mr Mugabe and that has been known for the past 25 years or so. I started opposing Zanu PF and Mugabe in 1988,” said Mwonzora.

Mugabe’s union with the MDC Alliance came under spotlight on the eve of the 30 July polls following former head of state decision to back Chamisa.

Mwonzora said the MDC is challenging the election outcome particularly on the popular vote which Chamisa alleges he defeated President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“I am personally handling about four election outcome petitions and I think that they are going well. I know the main matter we are about to complete the election petition. It may be filed sometime this week, we have up to Thursday to file,” he added.

Mwonzora identified Mutare West Constituency in Marange won by Zanu PF, as one of the examples the opposition seeks a redress saying data in their possessions indicate otherwise.

He added that the party is challenging ‘politicization of food aid, intimidation and violence’ that could have influenced the election outcome in favor of Zanu PF candidates.

Zimbabwe’s 30 July polls which was marred by violence post election day had been described as a critical test to measure the country’s preparedness to rejoin global networks like the Commonwealth. 263chat