Zanu PF says it has received the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) petition to strip the naming of Harare’s airport after former president Robert Mugabe.





Party national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said she is in support of the removal of the name as Mugabe’s behaviour speaks of a man who has turned against the ethos and values embodied in the Zanu PF party.





Cde Muchinguri Kashiri said the war veterans are justified to feel betrayed by Mugabe and their petition is valid.





She also castigated the actions taken by Mugabe when he directed the harassment of war veterans in 2016.





“It is so disturbing to hear that Mugabe, whom we worked with for over 30 years, is the one who is now going the opposite way. If i knew that that Mugabe is of such character, I was not going to join the war. He made the innocent souls to die for nothing,” said Cde Muchinguri Kashiri.





Speaking at the same occasion, ZNLWVA Secretary General, Cde Victor Matemadanda said apart from going ahead calling for the effecting of a name change of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to another hero with sound war credentials, the war veterans want some farms taken from Mugabe since the law of the land clearly states that one man one farm.





“Mugabe is a sellout and he should not continue to benefit from the fruits of the land. We are going to take some farms he has. How can one person have more than 21 farms,” he said.

Cde Muchinguri Kashiri also thanked the liberation war veterans for supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa before, during and after the just ended harmonised elections. zbc