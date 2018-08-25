MNANGAGWA INAUGURATION TOMORROW

PRESIDENT-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn into office tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium in Harare in line with the law after the Constitutional Court dismissed MDC Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa’s presidential challenge yesterday.



President-elect Mnangagwa won the presidential election by 50,67 percent versus Mr Chamisa’s 44,3 percent.



However, Mr Chamisa disputed the results and approached the ConCourt to determine his case.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba, sitting with eight other Constitutional Court judges, dismissed the case and declared President Mnangagwa the legitimate President of Zimbabwe.





In an interview yesterday, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said President-elect Mnangagwa will be inaugurated within two days after the court’s ruling.





“The constitution says the inauguration should be held in 48 hours. So the judgement was delivered around 4PM, which means by 4PM on Sunday that (inauguration) process must be complete. I think the programme is being made to ensure that by 4PM we are through,” said Minister Ziyambi. He said Government departments have started preparing for the swearing-in ceremony.





“The relevant departments, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is already busy contacting the foreign dignitaries we had previously invited so that on Sunday the process must be completed,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi said the country should now shift from political contestations to the rebuilding of the economy.

“We have matured as a country, as a democracy and I believe that it’s time to get out of the election mode. We are all Zimbabweans, we should focus on maintaining unity of purpose. And we should know that regardless of our differences we are one people. Let us now start the process of rebuilding our country so that it can be a better place for all of us to live in,” said Minister Ziyambi.





He said the inauguration will conclude a historic poll season which was characterised by peaceful pre-election season which was however, dented by post election violence.

Minister Ziyambi said the ConCourt challenge was also a proud moment in the country’s election with the country’s lawyers shining to defend their clients.





Zanu-PF party yesterday hailed the Constitutional Court’s declaration of President Mnangagwa as the winner of the July 30 presidential polls saying he carries a defined destiny for Zimbabweans to economic emancipation. The party’s national secretary for information and publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, said they were elated by the judgment while calling for peace.





“Following the epoch making unanimous verdict by the Constitutional Court declaring unequivocally that, the winner of the Presidential election held on 30 July 2018 is President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the revolutionary party Zanu-PF and its entire membership across the country and in the Diaspora is elated with superlative geniality,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





“The people spoke during the recently held harmonised elections and now the ConCourt’s full bench, after a transparent legal process televised live, has endorsed the people’s will. The moment of truth is upon us, celebrations are beckoning, peace must prevail, we must embrace each other, it has been worth the democratic effort, we are a proud nation and real work now begins. We must deliver and live by our party’s motto ‘Unity, Peace and Development.’ Together we cannot fail.





“The declared Presidential winner, Cde ED Mnangagwa, is a revolutionary imbued with enviable attributes encompassing exceptional liberation war credentials, courage, vision, tested leadership and carries a defined destiny for our people to full economic emancipation. This celebratory message is not partisan but all embracing and national in character. We hail the inauguration as a day set by the Lord Almighty long before the harmonised elections. We have no access to the Lord’s calendar. Glory be to God.”





Zanu-PF Midlands Province chairperson Engineer Daniel MacKenzie Ncube congratulated President-elect Mnangagwa saying the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra was now coming to fruition.





“As a province we welcome this Constitutional Court judgment and we are happy that President Mnangagwa will finally be sworn in as President of the country. This is history in the making and we thank God for this day,” said Eng Ncube.





Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Cde Owen Ncube said the court process had shown the world that Zimbabwe was a democratic country.





“This is a great day for us as a party and as a country under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. I would like to congratulate him on the election victory as we prepare for fruitful years under his leadership. As Midlands we are very happy,” he said.





In Bulawayo, Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration Cde Elifasi Mashaba said it was time to focus on economic revival while uniting the nation under President Mnangagwa’s tutelage.

Political analyst Mr Methuseli Moyo said with the conclusion of the court case, Zanu-PF should focus on delivering on its promises.





“Now that the contest for the presidency has been resolved; first by the voters themselves, and by the highest court in the land, focus must shift to implementation of policies and programmes to anchor Zimbabwe’s re-industrialisation and development,” said Mr Moyo. Herald