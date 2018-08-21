Tuesday, 21 August 2018

MINE SHAFT COLLAPSES, 11 FEARED DEAD

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

At least 11 suspected illegal gold miners are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi.

 Details are still sketchy but the mishap occurred last night when the miners were trapped in the mine which is under dispute. Police are still carrying out investigations. Herald

