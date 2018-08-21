At least 11 suspected illegal gold miners are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi.
Details are still sketchy but the mishap occurred last night when the miners were trapped in the mine which is under dispute. Police are still carrying out investigations. Herald
MINE SHAFT COLLAPSES, 11 FEARED DEAD
