MDC LOSING CANDIDATE FACING $370K MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGE

MDC Alliance losing candidate for Chimanimani West Canaan Matiashe has been dragged before a magistrate here facing a $370 000 money laundering charge involving illicit diamond dealings.



Matiashe denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who freed him on $300 bail. He was remanded to September 3.



He is being accused of money laundering as defined in section 8(1) (a) and (b) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act chapter 09:24.



According to court papers, Matiashe is alleged to have illegally dealt in diamonds between 2010 and 2018 during which time he invested at least $370 000 in properties.

He is alleged to have potentially realised more as the figure is yet to be full established.

Matiashe, the State contends, bought the properties to conceal or disguise the illicit origin of the money.



He allegedly bought a business building at Nyanyadzi Shopping Centre in Chimanimani, a residential stand at 10716 Greenside where he erected a residential property, purchased a house at number 1 Plover Close in Greenside and at number 9 Plover Close in the same low density suburb in Mutare.



The State is alleging that the money was a proceed of a crime of illegal dealing in precious stones from Chiadzwa diamonds fields which are now owned by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.



Prosecution had unsuccessfully opposed bail claiming that he was a flight risk as he had political links outside the country, was likely to interfere with evidence or witnesses as well as that he was likely to commit other offences as he was allegedly not gainfully employed but lived off illegal diamond dealings.



Fletcher Karombe is prosecuting. Daily News