MDC FUMES OVER MWONZORA FAKE NEWS





The MDC notes with dismay the fake news about the purported dismissal of the Secretary General of the party Mr Douglas Mwonzora.





This is certainly a mischievous attempt by enemies of the party to cause despondency and discord within the rank and file of the MDC. Firstly the letter head and logos on the letter circulating on the social media are not authentic and certainly not from the office the president of the MDC.





Secondly, we put it on record that there was no such motion, let alone resolution to suspend the Secretary General put forward in the National Council meeting held at the Morgan Tsvangirai House on the 30th of August 2018.





We find the intentions and spirit of the fake document repugnant, preposterous and disgusting.





The MDC is a solid institution with proper procedures and channels of communication on matters of great importance and will not be fazed by such inconsequential shenanigans from discredited social media sideshows.





We urge our supporters and stakeholders to remain vigilant and not be distracted by elements hell-bent on diverting attention from the real issues of electoral fraud the nation is still ceased with.





It is clear the enemy is working round the clock to destroy our resolve and the MDC party in particular. We call on the MDC family to remain focused and united during these trying times.





The MDC party will not be distracted from its agenda of bringing real change that delivers to the long suffering people of Zimbabwe.



