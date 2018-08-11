MARRIED WOMAN : MY MARRIED LOVER RAPED ME





A MARONDERA woman’s bid to have her lover caged for allegedly raping her failed after regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa threw out the case and acquitted the suspect for lack of evidence.





The woman, from Zvevhu in Igava, was left with egg on the face after the court accepted her 39-year-old married lover’s defence that he had not raped her.





The accused argued that he had consensual sex with the complainant on several occasions because they were in love.





According to court papers, sometime in June, the woman fell in love with the man and had been intimate with him although both of them were married.





Prosecutor Morgan Dube had told the court that on July 28, at around midday, the complainant went into the bush to relieve herself.





The man then approached her and grabbed her from the back asking for sexual favours, but she refused.





He then raped her, the court heard. On August 8, the complainant fell sick, prompting her husband to take her to the Johane Masowe shrine to seek assistance.



