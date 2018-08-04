MAN STRIKES GIRLFRIEND WITH AN AXE ON THE HEAD

A 24 year-old Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly axing his girlfriend and a man that he found talking to her after suspecting she was cheating on him.



Hlengweyinkosi Ndebele allegedly axed Ms Michelle Chilongo (21) twice on the head.

He also set upon a man, identified only as Ndumiso in court records, who Miss Chilongo was talking to along George Silundika Street in Bulawayo.





He pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mkandla who sentenced him to six years imprisonment. Prosecuting Ms Concilia Ncube told the court Ndebele saw his girlfriend standing with another man at around 11PM and he became jealous.





“He axed the man that Ms Chilongo was standing with. The man ran away leaving the two behind,” said Ms Ncube. “Ndebele attacked his girlfriend with the axe on the left side of her head. She sustained injuries on her face and deep cuts on the head,” added Ncube.

Ndebele told the court he had no intention to kill his girlfriend. He said he only got angry and jealous, thereby losing his temper. Chronicle