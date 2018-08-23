MAN STONED IN BOOZE BRAWL DIES

A-24-YEAR OLD man from Beitbridge has died in the intensive care unit at Harare Central Hospital two weeks after a rival allegedly struck him with a stone during a beer brawl.

The suspect is still at large.



Innocent Mashindi of Nottingham Estate was transferred to Beitbridge District Hospital from Nottingham Clinic, but due to his worsening condition, was later transferred to Harare Central Hospital where he died on Monday.





Richard Siziba (25) of Ntepe area, under Chief Marupi in Gwanda had attacked him at around 8PM on August 4 at Nottingham Estate. Police are hunting for the suspect.





Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele appealed to members of the public who may have information on Siziba’s whereabouts to contact their nearest police station.





“I can confirm we are investigating a case of murder where a man was hit with stones during a beer brawl over an undisclosed issue on August 4.





“The now deceased sustained serious head injuries and was transferred to Harare Central Hospital where his condition continued to deteriorate until his death on Monday.

“We are treating the matter as murder and have since embarked on a manhunt for the suspect who is at large.





“We are appealing to anyone with information that may result in the arrest of the suspect to contact their nearest police station,” he said.





Chief Insp Ndebele warned the public against violence saying they should learn to resolve their differences amicably.





“Police are appealing to people to solve their differences amicably and not to resort to violence.

“When in disputes, it’s wise to engage third parties and avoid acting on instant instincts which result in violence,” he said. Chronicle