MAN SPEARS WIFE'S LOVER

A-23-YEAR-OLD man from Inyathi in Matabeleland North province who allegedly killed another man he accused of bedding his wife, has surrendered himself to the police.



Kudzai Ncube of Hamilton Farm allegedly stabbed Mr Tusime Munkuli (24) from Binga once with a spear leading to his death.





The incident occurred at around 1AM on Monday at the now deceased’s home.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.





“I can confirm that I received a report of murder that occurred in Inyathi. I, however, cannot give details as I don’t have information on the circumstances leading to the murder,” she said.





A source that preferred anonymity said Ncube left home on Sunday evening saying he was going to work at a nearby mine shaft. He allegedly returned home at around midnight and found his wife not in their bedroom.





“Ncube had been suspecting that his wife was having an affair with Mr Munkuli and had confronted her several times over the issue. When he did not find her at home, he went to check at Mr Munkuli’s homestead. He knocked at the door and Mr Munkuli who was only in his underpants opened the door not suspecting anything,” said a source.

The source said when he came face to face with Ncube, the deceased quickly closed the door.





“ The two began to wrestle at the door and Ncube managed to force the spear through the door and stabbed Mr Munkuli on the throat leading to his death.

Ncube then surrendered himself at Kenilworth Police Station leading to his arrest. Chronicle