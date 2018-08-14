MAN RAPES EX LOVER

A 28-YEAR-OLD Nkayi man has been arrested for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend twice after threatening her with an axe.



In March this year, the victim had a misunderstanding with Tribe Lunga after she avoided to see him for some time due to his violent behaviour.





She later ended their relationship and Lunga allegedly started accusing her of having affairs with other men and then raped her.





Lunga appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla facing rape charges and was remanded in custody to August 23.





Prosecuting, Ms Concilia Ncube said on April 12 at around 4pm in Haga village, Gwamayaya area, Lunga went to the complainant’s house to ask her if her decision for them to end their affair was final.

Their discussion did not go well as Lunga got angry and threatened to assault the complainant.

The complainant allegedly fled to her neighbour’s house.

Lunga followed her and allegedly took her to his cousin’s homestead while threatening her with a small axe. He also allegedly assaulted her with a stick several times on her back.

“At around 6pm, Lunga raped the complainant once after threatening to kill her with the small axe,” said Ms Ncube.





She said after the rape, Lunga force- marched the complainant to his homestead where he again raped her once. The complainant was rescued by her father the following day. The rape was reported to the police leading to Lunga’s arrest, the court heard. Herald