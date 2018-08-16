MAN HANGS SELF WITH ED SCARF





ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s trademark scarf became an instrument of death after a 29-year-old Chinhoyi man used it to hang himself following a domestic dispute.





Mathingson Gandawa, who was a staunch Zanu PF supporter, allegedly hanged himself at his home in White City suburb after a domestic dispute with his wife over allegations of extra-marital affairs.





The scarf, which has been popularised by Mnangagwa, was first worn by the First President of Zimbabwe the late Canaan Banana and former President Robert Mugabe.