MAN BEDS WIFE IN HOSPITAL WARD





A well known restaurant owner (name supplied) is being investigated for forcing his way into a female ward at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and then having sex with his admitted wife.





The man whose shop is next to TV sales in the city centre is said to have argued with nurses at around 3am on Saturday and insisted on being allowed to see his wife admitted in the female ward.





He eventually got in after the sister-in-charge Letticia Manwa intervened but he then proceeded to have sex with his wife (name supplied) in the presence of 10 other admitted patients.





Masvingo Provincial Medical Director, Amadeus Shamu confirmed the incident and told The Mirror that the hospital has since instituted investigations.

Sources said that the wife was admitted on a Friday afternoon after suffering hysteria. The

husband followed her to hospital at around 3am on Saturday.





"It was around 3am that patients who were disturbed by the noise coming from the ecstatic couple reported to the nurses that there was sex in the ward. The nurses summoned a security guard who got the man out of the ward. The sister-in-charge counselled the man before she allowed him to leave," said a source.





Sr Manwa could neither deny nor confirm the incident. She referred questions to the Medical Sup Dr Julius Chirengwa who said that he was not on duty on the day.





Some sources argued that the matter should have been reported to the Police since there was some public indecency on the part of the other patients.





The woman is said to have told the nurses that her husband was abusive and she was going to be beaten if she had not acceded to his sexual demands.



