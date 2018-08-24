MAGAYA TO CREATE 800 NEW JOBS IN RUSHINGA





YADAH Connect, a subsidiary of Prophet Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, has embarked on a $1 million dolomite mining venture in Rushinga District of Mashonaland Central.







Both Rushinga Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Paradzai Munyede and Yadah Connect mining process consultant Dr Tapera Mazodza confirmed the mining venture, which is expected to create 800 direct jobs.





“Prophet Walter Magaya through his company, Yadah Connect, which was founded in 2017, has set sights for massive investments in Rushinga,” said Mr Munyede.





“The company has already built a state-of-the-art factory in Harare to process the dolomite that will be mined in Rushinga.





“In Rushinga, the company intends to invest about a million dollars in the mining of limestone, specifically making marble, which makes the same slates like black granite. It will be used for products like floor tiles, building blocks and other products.”





Mr Munyede said 192-hectares of land had been availed by the local authority for the open cast mining project which is under Headman Chimhanda’s area.





“The company will construct its staff houses at Rushinga Township,” he said.





“In terms of corporate social responsibility, Prophet Magaya said he will assist surrounding schools with infrastructure and books. He promised to assist in strengthening sporting activities in the district.”



