LIFT SANCTIONS : SADC

The 38th Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government ended yesterday with a call for the international community to lift all sanctions on Zimbabwe.



The call by Sadc, contained in a communique, comes after the United States renewed its economic embargo on Zimbabwe on August 8, despite significant strides by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to entrench democracy, open up the economy, respect human rights, and hold free, fair, transparent and credible elections.



SADC said: “Summit urged the international community to lift its sanctions against Zimbabwe, and support the Republic of Zimbabwe in her economic and social development efforts.”





The country has been under Western economic sanctions for 17 years.

The embargo prevents Zimbabwe from accessing lines of credit from multilateral financiers like the IMF and World Bank Group in which the US has substantial shareholding.

Government, however, said it would turnaround Zimbabwe’s economy despite the sanctions.





In an interview with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation yesterday, which will be published in The Herald tomorrow, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would leverage its domestic resources and cross-cutting relations with non-Western countries in the Brics group and Asia, among others, to transform itself. Zimbabwe enjoys good relations with global economic giants like China, Russia, India and Brazil; as well as across Africa and Latin America.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has made engagement and re-engagement with the international community a key priority for turnaround.Sunday Mail